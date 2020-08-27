Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. US Ecology reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million.

ECOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director E Renae Conley acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $217,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 49.2% during the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 217,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 71,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 6.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 163,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in US Ecology by 28.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

