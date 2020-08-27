Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $11,232,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,674,000 after buying an additional 4,613,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after buying an additional 2,344,779 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 717,638 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,296,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $45.09 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

