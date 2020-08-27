Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Livexlive Media reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 89.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million.

LIVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Livexlive Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.18.

In other Livexlive Media news, Director Tim J. Spengler acquired 10,000 shares of Livexlive Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,067.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,746 shares of company stock valued at $108,346. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 894,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,879. Livexlive Media has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

