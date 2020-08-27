Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.36. iRobot reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Secur. cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Shares of IRBT traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.32. 3,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,777. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $2,947,176.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,333,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 8,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $662,104.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,484,636 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 3,500.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 882,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 66.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 216,640 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in iRobot during the first quarter worth $8,716,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot during the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 200.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 178,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 118,780 shares during the last quarter.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

