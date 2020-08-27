Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Flowers Foods posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $24.89. 630,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 257,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,310,000 after acquiring an additional 816,023 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 334,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

