Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. Extreme Networks reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. BidaskClub cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $542.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

In related news, Director Edward H. Kennedy acquired 27,900 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,941.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 122,100 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $501,831.00. Insiders bought 200,000 shares of company stock worth $856,934 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 39.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 20.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.