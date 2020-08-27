Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yunji from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yunji by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 359,766 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yunji by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 88,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Yunji by 17,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YJ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 491,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Yunji has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $232.91 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

