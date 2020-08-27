YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

YRCW has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. YRC Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.14. YRC Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that YRC Worldwide will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 434.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 770,668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1,136.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 176.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 63.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 671.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 89,111 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

