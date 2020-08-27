YEE Hits Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One YEE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, ABCC, Huobi and DEx.top. YEE has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YEE has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00042289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.12 or 0.05585514 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, OKEx, DEx.top, Huobi and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

