Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.27

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.27 and last traded at $65.26, with a volume of 3437622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Get Yandex alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 192.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.73 million. Analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,800,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $708,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,269,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,741,000 after acquiring an additional 664,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,079 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,964,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,816 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.