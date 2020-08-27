Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.27

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.27 and last traded at $65.26, with a volume of 3437622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 192.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.65.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,800,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $708,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,269,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,741,000 after acquiring an additional 664,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,079 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,964,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,816 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.