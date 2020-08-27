XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Major Shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology Purchases 28,175 Shares

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 28,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $546,595.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

XOMA opened at $19.70 on Thursday. XOMA Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $222.57 million, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.14.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that XOMA Corp will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in XOMA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $988,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

