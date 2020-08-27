XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) VP Queena Han Sells 51,841 Shares

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) VP Queena Han sold 51,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $1,018,675.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $367,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. XBiotech Inc has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XBiotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

