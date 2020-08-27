Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,032 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of WPP worth $34,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WPP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at $492,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of WPP by 122.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of WPP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPP. Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. Wpp Plc has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

