Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,072 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.42% of Wolverine World Wide worth $47,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

