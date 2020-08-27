WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.44

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.44 and last traded at $83.80, with a volume of 7917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.57.

WTKWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.88.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

