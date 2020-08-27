Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Teradyne (NYSE:TER)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.59.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $460,666.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,424.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

