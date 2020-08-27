Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITRI. Cowen decreased their price objective on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $70,070.00. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $32,834.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,398.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock worth $265,247. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Itron by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Itron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 67,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Itron by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.