Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.07.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

WLTW stock opened at $201.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.65 and its 200-day moving average is $194.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.