Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of WSM opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $1,436,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,039,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,742 shares of company stock worth $10,741,328. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,193.9% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

