WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Up 4.6%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) shares shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. 746,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 796,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WidePoint by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $632,000.

WidePoint Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.