WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Up 4.6%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) shares shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. 746,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 796,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Friday, August 14th.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.
WidePoint Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)
WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.
