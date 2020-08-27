Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 64.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Whirlpool by 262.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 273,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,460,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

WHR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.94. 388,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $185.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.35.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

