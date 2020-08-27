Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.
WBK opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.03.
About Westpac Banking
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.
