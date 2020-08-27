Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

WBK opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Westpac Banking in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 420.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 111.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 1,121.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

