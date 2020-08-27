West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) PT Raised to C$89.00 at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$73.42 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$21.60 and a twelve month high of C$75.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -132.77.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 5.3699998 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.