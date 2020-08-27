Wedbush Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $115.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $529,792.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $767,416.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $2,439,765.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,742 shares of company stock worth $10,741,328 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.