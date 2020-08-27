Wedbush Boosts Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $54.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.65.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $2.50. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,005 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

