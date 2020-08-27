Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CEO Sells $1,427,169.48 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,427,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Niraj Shah sold 28,137 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.18, for a total value of $9,093,315.66.

On Friday, August 7th, Niraj Shah sold 11,824 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.01, for a total value of $3,819,270.24.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Niraj Shah sold 40,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $11,920,000.00.

Wayfair stock opened at $342.40 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $349.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.22.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

