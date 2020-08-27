Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WJX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Shares of WJX opened at C$12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$17.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.63. The firm has a market cap of $192.53 million and a P/E ratio of 7.41.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$356.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 1.6399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.