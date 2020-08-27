Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WTRH. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Waitr in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Waitr has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $491.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -4.19.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waitr by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 334,271 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waitr by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 111,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 54,523 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

