W W Grainger’s (GWW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.75.

GWW stock opened at $361.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.34. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $365.66.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 566.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,149,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in W W Grainger by 1,914.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

