W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 626.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 4,040.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,575,000 after acquiring an additional 493,649 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,320,000 after acquiring an additional 259,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in W W Grainger by 857.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after acquiring an additional 169,104 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 303,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after purchasing an additional 145,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $361.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $365.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.75.

In other W W Grainger news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

