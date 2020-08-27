Vroom (NYSE:VRM) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vroom (NYSE:VRM) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRM. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Sunday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Sunday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

NYSE VRM opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79. Vroom has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $72.68.

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,563,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,821,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

