Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VYGR. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. Research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

