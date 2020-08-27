Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VYGR. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
