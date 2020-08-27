VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VCISY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of VCISY opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. VINCI S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from VINCI S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

VINCI S A/ADR Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

