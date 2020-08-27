Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vinci currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.40 ($107.53).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at €82.30 ($96.82) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €82.44. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.