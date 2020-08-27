Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTXPF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Victrex alerts:

OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. Victrex has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $33.55.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.