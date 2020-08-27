Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) CFO Michele Greco Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) CFO Michele Greco acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,871.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Veru stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,463. Veru Inc has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $188.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Equities analysts predict that Veru Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Veru by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veru by 37.0% in the first quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP increased its holdings in Veru by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.