Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Randall Marshall Sells 974 Shares of Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $22,557.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,063,863.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Randall Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

On Thursday, August 20th, Randall Marshall sold 510 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $12,331.80.

On Monday, August 17th, Randall Marshall sold 1,548 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $38,870.28.

On Friday, August 14th, Randall Marshall sold 700 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $17,563.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Randall Marshall sold 2,516 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $66,472.72.

On Monday, July 27th, Randall Marshall sold 338 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $8,815.04.

On Friday, July 24th, Randall Marshall sold 2,343 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $62,159.79.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Randall Marshall sold 1,372 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $36,673.56.

On Friday, July 17th, Randall Marshall sold 1,601 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $42,682.66.

On Monday, July 20th, Randall Marshall sold 4,330 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $116,000.70.

On Monday, July 13th, Randall Marshall sold 2,145 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $58,193.85.

NASDAQ TARA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,283. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $67.08.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $10,368,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.