Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VERI has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritone has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.17.

VERI opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. Veritone has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $256.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.54.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 16,701 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $199,576.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 72,633 shares in the company, valued at $867,964.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 43,276 shares of company stock worth $515,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 63.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 501,947 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 233.0% in the second quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 200,145 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth $1,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at $913,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

