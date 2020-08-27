Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

In related news, Director Gisel Ruiz bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jason L. Jones sold 913,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $18,682,476.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.