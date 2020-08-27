Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Vasta Platform stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $43.30.

In other Vasta Platform news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $31,039,968.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,167,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,949,075.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jason L. Jones sold 913,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $18,682,476.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

