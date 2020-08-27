Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.89.

Shares of VRNS opened at $123.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $123.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.77.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 14,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,247.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $7,239,522.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,376 shares of company stock worth $17,862,998. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 2,420.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 327,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,883,000 after acquiring an additional 314,975 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 367.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 333,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,822 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,424,000 after acquiring an additional 261,029 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $15,818,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Varonis Systems by 348.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 138,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

