Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $318.42

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $318.42 and last traded at $316.14, with a volume of 568239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.59.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

