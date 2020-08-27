Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 1-Year High at $232.33

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $232.33 and last traded at $230.79, with a volume of 778781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.00 and its 200-day moving average is $190.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

