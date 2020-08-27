UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of UPGS stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 million and a PE ratio of 11.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.73. UP Global Sourcing has a twelve month low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 99.40 ($1.30).
About UP Global Sourcing
