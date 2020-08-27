UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of UPGS stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 million and a PE ratio of 11.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.73. UP Global Sourcing has a twelve month low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 99.40 ($1.30).

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

