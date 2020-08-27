United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.65.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

