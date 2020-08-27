United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:USLM opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.65.
United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter.
United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.
Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.