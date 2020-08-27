Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke Sells 2,000 Shares

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,642,891.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AUB traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 163,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. Union Bankshares Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

AUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.