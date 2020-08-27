Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $244.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $269.00 to $244.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.34.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $220.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.40. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $342.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.