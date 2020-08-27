Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $244.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $269.00 to $244.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.34.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $220.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.40. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $342.00.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
