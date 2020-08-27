U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 114,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,854. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14.
Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.
U.S. Bancorp Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
