U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 114,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,854. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

