Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Twitter were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Twitter by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $67,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $299,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,385 shares of company stock worth $1,684,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. China International Capital decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 59,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,394,960. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 0.88. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.