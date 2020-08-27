TurtleNetwork (TN) Market Cap Achieves $489,669.72

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $489,669.72 and $6,351.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00794326 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.69 or 0.01529079 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031329 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000672 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008443 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004991 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

